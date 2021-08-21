- Rublev finally beats fellow Russian Medvedev to reach ATP Tennis Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati
WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/22/21
- Updated: August 21, 2021
WTA Chicago Women’s Open
Chicago, United States, IL
Aug 22 – Aug 28, 2021
|Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: WTA 250
Draw size: Singles 32
Prize money: $235,238
The WTA tour will visit the Windy City of Chicago for a WTA 250 event running in the penultimate week of August. As a WTA 250 event, it will feature a solid field of player albeit without any real star power. The top seed will be Elena Rybakina who finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Besides Rybakina we will see French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, Olympic Games medalist Marketa Vondrousova and other notable players such as Tomljanovic and Cirstea. The event will be played on hard courts and it will be the final WTA event ahead of the US Open. Check out the full entry list below.
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: Not Available
Results for Saturday, August 21st: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, August 22nd: click here