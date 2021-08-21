Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/22/21

World No. 1 Ash Barty takes on wild card Jil Teichmann in the Cincinnati final on Sunday.





Western & Southern Open

Cincinnati, OH

August 14-22, 2021



Men’s

Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)

Level: Masters 1000 (highest)

Draw size: Singles 56

Prize money: $5.0 million

Modus: Best of Three through final



Women’s

Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)

Level: Premier 5 (2nd tier)

Draw size: Singles 56

Prize money: $2.8 million

Modus: Best of Three through final





The Western & Southern Open is the nation’s oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin.

First played in 1899 on the site of current-day Xavier University, the Open has been a fixture in the Queen City for more than a century. The champions list reads like a who’s who of tennis greats, with more than 100 International Tennis Hall of Famers having played in Cincinnati over the years.

The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22, 2021, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 20 miles north of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio.





Singles Draw

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here



Results for Saturday, August 21st: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, August 22nd: click here