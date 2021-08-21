Indian Wells Tennis Garden Hosting World Team Tennis 2021 • Kim Clijsters Star Player • Bryan Brothers Too

Americans Caroline Dolehide, Steve Johnson, Caty McNally,and Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Neal Skupski are set to return to World TeamTennis for the 2021 season.

The leader in professional team tennis competition, World TeamTennis opens the 2021 season Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. PST, with the 2020 runner-up Chicago Smash, led by 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and fellow American Frances Tiafoe, taking on the San Diego Aviators. Tickets are on sale now for all sessions of the 2021 World TeamTennis season, which will feature five teams and will take place Nov. 13-28 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Entering his sixth World TeamTennis season, Skupski joins Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and Jack Sock on the defending champion New York Empire. The WTT Male Rookie of the Year in 2015, Skupski achieved a career-high doubles ranking of 14 earlier in 2021. The 31-year-old has won five career doubles titles, including three with his big brother, Ken.

Dolehide will make her second WTT appearance and teams up with legendary doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan, Taylor Fritz and Coco Vandeweghe on the San Diego Aviators. The 22-year-old reached her second Major doubles semifinal at Wimbledon this summer and has made a quarterfinals or semifinals appearance in three of her last seven Majors. Dolehide also claimed her first WTA doubles title in March at Monterrey.

McNally unites with fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Mackenzie McDonald on the Springfield Lasers in her second World TeamTennis season. The two-time Australian Open doubles quarterfinalist has won two doubles titles in 2021 to bring her career total to four at just 19 years old. Along with winning two singles and six doubles titles on the ITF circuit, McNally is a two-time junior Major doubles champion.

Johnson, a two-time NCAA Men’s Singles National Champion at the University of Southern California, returns to World TeamTennis for the seventh time and links with Eugenie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady and John Isner on the Orange County Breakers. Winning WTT Male Rookie of the Year in 2013, Johnson has gone on to win four career singles titles. The 31-year-old American earned a bronze medal in men’s doubles with Sock at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

You can view the 2021 schedule and buy tickets to see this amazing line up of players here: https://wtt.com/schedule/

Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.