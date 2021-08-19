Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/20/21

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Pablo Carreno Busta beat Daniil Medvedev at the Tokyo Olympics and will try to repeat the feat in Cincinnati on Friday. Photo credit: EPA



Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, OH
August 14-22, 2021

Men’s
Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)
Level: Masters 1000 (highest)
Draw size: Singles 56
Prize money: $5.0 million
Modus: Best of Three through final

Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)
Level: Premier 5 (2nd tier)
Draw size: Singles 56
Prize money: $2.8 million
Modus: Best of Three through final


The Western & Southern Open is the nation’s oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin.

First played in 1899 on the site of current-day Xavier University, the Open has been a fixture in the Queen City for more than a century. The champions list reads like a who’s who of tennis greats, with more than 100 International Tennis Hall of Famers having played in Cincinnati over the years.

The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22, 2021, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 20 miles north of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio.


Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Results for Thursday, August 19th: click here

Order of Play for Friday, August 20th: click here