Opelka, Isner and Kyrgios Complete Team World for Laver Cup Tennis 2021

Team World Captain John McEnroe has named Americans Reilly Opelka and John Isner alongside Australian Nick Kyrgios as the final players to represent Team World in next month’s Laver Cup to be held at TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26.

The trio will join Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman to complete the Team World line-up for 2021.

“Reilly had a great run last week in Toronto to reach the finals and I’ve been really impressed with his recent form,” McEnroe said.

“He’s a young guy and new to the Laver Cup, but with John and Nick having been part of the Laver Cup since the start, we have a ton of experience on our side and that’s going to be critical.”

“We’ve had some tough losses over the past couple of years and have come painfully close, especially last year when we were just a tiebreak away from victory. I believe that with the energy of the home crowd behind us and maybe a little bit of luck we can get the win this time!”

Top-ranked American Opelka, rose nine spots last week to reach a career-high ranking of No.23 following his impressive win over world No.3 and Team Europe player Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto.

“I’m very excited to be representing Team World at the Laver Cup in Boston,” Opelka said.

“Playing in the US in an arena like TD Garden, with John McEnroe as our captain is going to be a surreal experience – I can’t wait.”

Isner is also enjoying some great recent form, having captured his 16th ATP Tour title in Atlanta at the start of the month and reaching the semifinals last week in Toronto. The big-serving American has been part of the Laver Cup since the inaugural event in Prague in 2017.

“None of us really knew what to expect that first year in Prague, but it was one of the most incredible weeks and is now a highlight of my year,” Isner said.

“To be on a team with guys we’re normally competing against is so different and so much fun. We come together so well as a group, the chemistry is awesome and it’s such a great environment to be part of.”

Kyrgios, one of the games’ biggest personalities and an avid Boston Celtics fan, agrees.

“Laver Cup is my favorite week of the year and I just love being part of the team. It’s going to be unreal playing at TD Garden, home of the Celtics,” he said.

“Boston fans love their sport, so if we can win the Laver Cup anywhere, then TD Garden and Boston, one of the greatest sports cities in the world is the place to do it.”

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will take place at TD Garden, Boston, from September 24-26, 2021. Team Europe hoisted the trophy at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018 and Geneva in 2019.