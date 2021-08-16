- End of an Era: Federer to Undergo Another Knee Surgery with A Glimmer of Hope to Play Again
End of an Era: Federer to Undergo Another Knee Surgery with A Glimmer of Hope to Play Again
-
- Updated: August 16, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
The end is finally near–if not here–for Roger Federer.
Still dealing with a knee problem that has troubled him since the start of 2020, Federer announced on Sunday that he was forced to undergo another surgery. The 40-year-old will be on crutches for “many weeks” and will be sidelined from the tour for “many months.”
Sounding more pessimistic than ever, Federer added that he is “realistic” about his future and has only “a glimmer of hope” of making another comeback.
“I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer lamented. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium to long term, to feel better I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.
“I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope also to return to the tour in some shape or form. I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.”
Federer entered only one tournament last year (lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals) and has played just 13 matches this year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion did well to reach the fourth round of the French Open (withdrew at that point) and the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. However, his most recent match was an unceremonious 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the All-England Club.
There is speculation that Federer won’t want to end his career on such a sour note and therefore could return in 2022 at the Australian Open and/or Wimbledon and/or Basel. However, the “in some shape or form” comment suggests that the Swiss may come back exclusively for something like Laver Cup participation.
While Federer’s future is uncertain, it is clear that one of the golden era’s of men’s tennis is starting to come to an end.
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.