Western & Southern Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cincinnati Tennis 8/16/21
-
- Updated: August 15, 2021
Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, OH
August 14-22, 2021
|Men’s
Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)
Level: Masters 1000 (highest)
Draw size: Singles 56
Prize money: $5.0 million
Modus: Best of Three through final
Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt (Laykold)
Level: Premier 5 (2nd tier)
Draw size: Singles 56
Prize money: $2.8 million
Modus: Best of Three through final
The Western & Southern Open is the nation’s oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin.
First played in 1899 on the site of current-day Xavier University, the Open has been a fixture in the Queen City for more than a century. The champions list reads like a who’s who of tennis greats, with more than 100 International Tennis Hall of Famers having played in Cincinnati over the years.
The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22, 2021, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 20 miles north of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Draw Currently Not Available
Results for Sunday, August 15th: click here
Order of Play for Monday, August 16th: click here