Wawrinka Out, Murray In US Open Draw

Andy Murray has been added to the US Open draw after 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew as he continues his recovery from foot surgery. Photo credit: EPA

The US Open lost one former champion and added another.

Andy Murray has been added to the US Open draw after 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew as he continues his recovery from foot surgery.

Patricia Maria Tig also withdrew due to a back injury. American Claire Liu replaces Tig in the US Open women’s draw.

Murray defeated Novak Djokovic 7–6(10), 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2 in the 2012 US Open final.