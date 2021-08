Women’s Tennis WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic – 50th Edition Finals Match Up Tickets Starting at $47!

Danielle Collins of USA in action against Ana Konjuh of Croatia during their semi-final of the Women’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis match at San Jose State University in San Jose, California, USA, 07 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

FINALS ACTION



American Danielle Collins rolled into tomorrow’s final with a dominating 6-0, 6-2 semifinal win over Ana Konjuh in just 52 minutes. She is looking to win her second consecutive WTA title this season after capturing her first WTA title in Palermo two weeks ago. Daria Kasatkina defeated top-seed Elise Mertens to qualify for her fourth final of the year, and is vying to add a third title in 2021. Action starts at 2 pm with the Doubles Final, followed by the Singles Final at 4 pm. Tickets starting at $47.



