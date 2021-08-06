- Tennis Results, Draws and Order of Play from ATP in Washington at Citi Open
Bouncing Back | Brian Turton & Louise Pleming
- Updated: August 6, 2021
Former tennis pro and 10sBalls Brand Ambassador Louise Pleming was circling the globe as a tennis commentator and elite coach when her life took a dramatic turn.
Three years ago, she had a chance meeting with brian Turton at the homeless shelter where she volunteered.
Mental health issues had ended Brian’s hopes of a professional tennis career and he’d been living on the streets for years, estranged from his family and friends.
Filmed over three years, this is an intimate portrait of a unique and life-changing friendship.
Introduced by international tennis legend Martina Navratilova Australian Story Bouncing Back Airs Monday June 14, 8pm (AEST), on ABCTV, iview and Youtube.
In October 2020 Louise was awarded the Gussy Moran Humanitarian Award for all her exceptional work with her foundation Rally4Ever, a foundation that encourages greater community connection through physical activity. Louise is the 4th recipient of the award.
Read here: