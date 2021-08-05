Roger Federer Withdraws from Western & Southern Open • ATP Tennis Cincinnati

Seven-time Western & Southern Open champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the 2021 tournament due to a knee injury.



Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer is the winningest player at the Western & Southern Open with a 47-10 record. The most recent of his record seven championships came in 2015 when he successfully defended his title.



Six former men’s champions remain entered in the Western & Southern Open, including two-time champions Novak Djokovic (2020, 2018) and Andy Murray (2011, 2008) along with Daniil Medvedev (2019), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafael Nadal (2013).



The women’s field will feature five past champions, including two-time winners Serena Williams (2015, 2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013) as well as Madison Keys (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016).



The Western & Southern Open will be held Aug. 14-22, with first serve will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 for the qualifying tournament. The men’s and women’s singles finals will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22. The schedule is available here.



All tickets, including full series, mini-plans, single session and hospitality packages, are now on sale, and information about available tickets can be found here.