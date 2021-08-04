- Citi Open Washington, DC Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
Citi Open Washington, DC Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
- Updated: August 4, 2021
Citi Open
Washington, DC
August 2 – August 08, 2021
Prize Money: $1,895,290
Rafael Nadal Makes Washington, DC Debut
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal launches his US Open Series making his Citi Open debut. Nadal opted out of the Olympics in order to train for the North American summer hard court season as he aims to win a record 21st major title at the US Open. Felix Auger-Aliassime, coached by Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Daniel Evans and Sebastian Korda are among other leading contenders. The Citi Open, first contested in July 1969, at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center is one of only 13 ATP 500 tournaments worldwide. American Andre Agassi holds the record for most titles in the U.S. capital, winning five in 1990-91, ’95 and ’98-99. heir nations.
