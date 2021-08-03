Tennis • BNP Paribas • 2021 Hotel Packages Available

Hotel packages are now available for the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Photo credit: EPA

The BNP Paribas Open moves from its traditional March start time to October and you can book your hotel and tickets now.

Hotel packages are now available for the 2021 BNP Paribas Open set for October 4-17th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

All Hotel Packages include accommodations and tickets in Stadium 1 with varying lengths of stay to allow you the maximum flexibility for your visit.

For information on Hotel Packages, please visit this BNP Paribas Open link.