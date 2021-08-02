Genie Bouchard To Join Tennis Channel TV Team

Genie Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon singles final in 2014, is joining Tennis Channel as a studio analyst this summer while she recovers from shoulder surgery. Her first on-air appearance will be today during the network’s coverage of the Citi Open in Washington and the Mubadala Silicone Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif. Bouchard will offer commentary every day this week and continue to work for the network during the initial days of Canada’s National Bank Open presented by Rogers, which takes place in Toronto and Montreal starting August 9.



Bouchard (@geniebouchard) will interact with Tennis Channel analysts and former players Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76), Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone), Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) and Jimmy Arias (@ariastennis).



“I’m very excited to work with Tennis Channel for the next few weeks,” said Bouchard. “Whether at home or in a hotel on the road, I always have Tennis Channel on my TV. I’m really looking forward to joining the team in the studio.”



Ranked as high as No. 5 in singles (the first Canadian to do so), Bouchard had a magnificent run to the final at Wimbledon in 2014. It was the same year that she reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and French Open. She has represented Canada at the Olympics and as a member of its Fed Cup team.



Tennis Channel has a tradition of working with guest analysts.