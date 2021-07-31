Belinda Bencic Wins Gold for Switzerland in the Ladies Tennis At the Olympics

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland poses with her gold medal on the podium after winning the women’s singles tennis gold medal final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Belinda Bencic defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 in a thrilling Olympic women’s singles final to win Switzerland’s 3rd Olympic gold medal in tennis – adding to gold medals won by Marc Rosset in the men’s singles at Barcelona 1992 and by Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in men’s doubles at Beijing 2008. Bencic will have the chance to become the 4th player to win gold medals in both singles and doubles since tennis returned to the Olympics at Seoul 1988, after Venus Williams (Sydney 2000), Nicolas Massu (Athens 2004) and Serena Williams (London 2012).

Vondrousova’s silver medal represents Czech Republic’s best performance in women’s singles at the Olympic Tennis Event, with the 22-year-old having gone one better than bronze medallists Jana Novotna (Atlanta 1996) and Petra Kvitova (Rio 2016).

Silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic, Gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Bronze medallist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine pose on the podium after the Women’s singles Gold and Bronze finals during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the bronze medal match to claim Ukraine’s first-ever medal at the Olympic Tennis Event.

Women’s Singles Results:

Gold: Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Silver: Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

Bronze: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)