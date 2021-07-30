Don't Miss
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic Win Men’s Doubles Gold for Croatia
- Updated: July 30, 2021
|Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic defeated compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 [10-6] to take gold in the Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles.
It is a first gold medal and a first silver medal for Croatia at the Olympic Tennis Event – the nation’s previous best performance was winning three bronze medals.
Mektic and Pavic have also won Croatia’s 3rd gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the team having also won gold medals in rowing and taekwondo.
Earlier on Friday, New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus defeated USA’s Austin Krajicek and Sandgren 7-6(3) 6-2 to claim the bronze medal.
|Men’s Doubles Results:
Gold: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic (Croatia)
Silver: Marin Cilic/Ivan Dodig (Croatia)
Bronze: Marcus Daniell/Michael Venus (New Zealand)