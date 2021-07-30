10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic Win Men’s Doubles Gold for Croatia

Gold medalists Mate Pavic (2-R) and Nikola Mektic (R) of Croatia and silver medalists Marin Cilic (L) and Ivan Dodig (2-L) of Croatia celebrate on the podium after the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic defeated compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 [10-6] to take gold in the Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles.

It is a first gold medal and a first silver medal for Croatia at the Olympic Tennis Event – the nation’s previous best performance was winning three bronze medals.

Mektic and Pavic have also won Croatia’s 3rd gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the team having also won gold medals in rowing and taekwondo.

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus defeated USA’s Austin Krajicek and Sandgren 7-6(3) 6-2 to claim the bronze medal. 
Marin Cilic (L) of Croatia in action against Mate Pavic (C) of Croatia during the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match, Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Men’s Doubles Results:

Gold: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic (Croatia)

Silver: Marin Cilic/Ivan Dodig (Croatia)

Bronze: Marcus Daniell/Michael Venus (New Zealand)