﻿Brandon Nakashima, Most Recent Young American Tennis Player on the Rise, on verge of Top 100 Breakthrough in Atlanta

Brandon Nakashima beat top-seeded Milos Raonic for his first Top-30 win in Atlanta. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

By Ricky Dimon

Brandon Nakashima may not be the biggest name among up-and-coming American players, but it looks like he could be the one to produce the biggest hard-court summer.



Building on his first-ever ATP final last week in Los Cabos (lost to a red-hot Cameron Norrie), Nakashima now finds himself in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open following a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over No. 1 seed Milos Raonic on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third set despite leading 40-15 in that game, but he recovered to survive a decisive tiebreaker and advance in two hours and 12 minutes.



“When I was serving for it in the third, my heart was definitely pounding really hard,” Nakashima admitted. “I was trying to tell myself to stay calm…but a couple of shots I got too excited and missed some early balls. I just tried to regroup as much as possible; I got some early points in the tiebreak and eventually closed it out at the end.”

Winning breeds more winning, which may have been why the San Diego, Calif. native was able to overcome his late-match hiccup against Raonic. He is simply finding ways to win at the moment regardless of the circumstances. In Los Cabos, Nakashima earned the three best victories of his career ranking-wise (over Sam Querrey, Jordan Thompson, and John Isner) en route to the title match, including a third-set tiebreaker defeat of Thompson (whom Nakashima will face again in the Atlanta quarterfinals on Friday).

Brandon Nakashima is fresh off his first ATP final in Los Cabos. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes