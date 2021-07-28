ITF Moves Olympic Match Start Time to 3 p.m. on Thursday

- Love-fest for Atlanta Could be What Turns Around Recent Tennis Fortunes for Isner and Kyrgios
- Updated: July 28, 2021
Stifling heat has hit players hard and prompted an Olympic schedule shift.
The International Tennis Federation announced it is moving the start time for Thursday’s Olympic match schedule to 3 p.m.
“In the interests of player health and welfare and following extensive consultation, the ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan,” the ITF announced in a statement. “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event matches will begin at 3pm from Thursday, 29 July 2021. “
Matches have been starting at 11 a.m. Tokyo time, but several stars–including Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev–have requested officials move matches to later in the day when conditions are cooler and there is some shade on Centre Court.
The ITF’s complete statement is here:
|ITF Statement – Start Times Tokyo 2020 Olympic Event
In the interests of player health and welfare and following extensive consultation, the ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event matches will begin at 3pm from Thursday, 29 July 2021.
The decision to start matches at 3pm JST from Thursday is possible due to the outcomes of today’s matches across the five competitions being staged and the size of player field, and is designed to further safeguard player health. It has been made following consultation with the IOC, Tokyo 2020, Olympic Broadcast Services as well as the Olympic Tennis Event players, referee, medical experts and other key stakeholders.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event Extreme Weather Policy, which has been in place throughout the tournament provides for modifications of play once the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) reaches a threshold of 30.1°C, including ten-minute breaks for both the men and women .