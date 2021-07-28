ITF Moves Olympic Match Start Time to 3 p.m. on Thursday

Daniil Medvedev has a medical timeout during his men’s singles third round tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Ariake Tennis Park, in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Stifling heat has hit players hard and prompted an Olympic schedule shift.

The International Tennis Federation announced it is moving the start time for Thursday’s Olympic match schedule to 3 p.m.

“In the interests of player health and welfare and following extensive consultation, the ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan,” the ITF announced in a statement. “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event matches will begin at 3pm from Thursday, 29 July 2021. “

Matches have been starting at 11 a.m. Tokyo time, but several stars–including Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev–have requested officials move matches to later in the day when conditions are cooler and there is some shade on Centre Court.

The ITF’s complete statement is here: