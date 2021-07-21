10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Photos from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A worker stands of the roof of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 18 July 2021. Just five days before the opening of the Tokyo Games, latest polls show that more than 85 per cent of the population are concerned about the the Olympics as Tokyo recorded 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The Olympic Rings made of origami is displayed in the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are schedule to open on July 23 with spectators banned from most Olympic events due to COVID-19 surge. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo carries out his first practice for the upcoming Olympics at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, 19 July 2021. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to start on 23 July. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Locals residents play tennis as buildings hosting Olympic Games participants at the Olympic Village are seen in the background in Tokyo, Japan, 19 July 2021. Just few days before the opening of the Tokyo Games, the Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee said that 21 people have been certified as close contacts of the three South African men’s national soccer team players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed in the Olympic Village. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The South Korean national handball squad arrives at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021, to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
South Korean table tennis players train at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2021, in preparation for the Olympics Games. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to open on 23 July with spectators banned from most Olympic events due to COVID-19 surge. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Swiss athlete in table tennis Rachel Moret poses for a photographer after a virtual press conference at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Olympic stamps are displayed at the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are schedule to open on July 23 with spectators banned from most Olympic events due to COVID-19 surge. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Athletes and officials of Australia’s Olympic team depart on a chartered flight bound for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at Cairns International Airport in Cairns, Australia, 17 July 2021. EPA-EFE/BRIAN CASSEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A close view of a decoration displayed in the Main Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2021. The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are schedule to open on July 23 with spectators banned from most Olympic events due to COVID-19 surge. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT