LAVER CUP TENNIS • Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman Playing for Team World in Boston

“The Laver Cup is such a great event,” said Schwartzman. “Playing in front of a full stadium at the United Center in Chicago back in 2018 was just incredible. I can only imagine, after the year we’ve all had, what the atmosphere will be like in front of a full capacity home crowd at TD Garden – it’s going to be incredible.”



Team World Captain McEnroe is delighted with the form of the first three players to be named in his team.



“This year’s Laver Cup is so important to me personally and to us as a team,” said McEnroe. “We came so close to winning in Geneva, it hurt. It is a loss that we will remember for a long time. We know it is not going to be easy to beat Team Europe, but I like our chances. All three of these players – Denis, Felix and Diego – compete hard, have beaten the best, and are at the top of the game, their records and rankings are proof of that. I have no doubt we will rise to the occasion. Bjorn and his team better be ready!”



The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will take place at TD Garden, Boston, from September 24-26, 2021. Team Europe hoisted the trophy at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018 and Geneva in 2019.



Additional players for each team will be announced in due course.