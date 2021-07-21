Fifteen Grand Slam Singles Champions Entered in US Open Women’s Field

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will play for her first US Open singles crown. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Ashleigh Barty aims to sustain her major roll in New York.

The USTA today announced that 15 Grand Slam singles champions will headline the women’s singles field for the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships.

The field is led by world No. 1 Barty (AUS), the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2019 French Open champion; No. 2 Naomi Osaka (JPN), the reigning US Open champion and four-time Grand Slam champion; No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), a Wimbledon semifinalist and former US Open doubles champion; No. 4 Sofia Kenin (USA) the 2020 Australian Open champion; No. 5 Bianca Andreescu (CAN), the 2019 US Open champion; No. 6 Elina Svitolina (UKR), a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist and 2018 WTA Tour champion; No. 7 Karolina Pliskova (CZE), the former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist; No. 8 Iga Swiatek (POL); the 2020 French Open champion; No. 9 Garbine Muguruza (ESP), a two-time Grand Slam champion; and No. 10 Simona Halep (ROU), a two-time Grand Slam champion.

Other Grand Slam champions in the field include: 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams (USA); reigning French Open champion and world No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE); two-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 13 Petra Kvitova (CZE); two-time Australian Open champion and world No. 14 Victoria Azarenka (BLR); 2016 US Open champion and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber (GER); 2018 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (LAT); 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens (USA) and 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur (AUS), who is using a protected ranking of No. 97.

The 2021 US Open will be played Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 12 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. The US Open Women’s Singles Championship is presented by J.P. Morgan.

Bianca Andreescu is one of 15 Grand Slam champions in the 2021 US Open women's field.

Sara Errani (ITA), a 2012 US Open semifinalist, ranked No. 104, is the last women to receive direct entry, while Kirsten Flipkens (BEL), is currently the first player on the alternate list. Stosur is one of four players using a protected ranking including No. 47 Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ), No. 68 Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) and No. 90 Ivana Jorovic (SRB). Sixteen more players will gain entry through the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which will be held August 24-27.

Thirty-four countries are represented in the women’s entry list, with 16 Americans qualifying for direct entry: No. 4 Sofia Kenin (Pembroke Pines, Fla.); No. 15 Jennifer Brady (Harrisburg, Pa./Orlando, Fla.); No. 16 Serena Williams (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.); No, 25 Coco Gauff (Delray Beach, Fla.); No. 26 Madison Keys (Rock Island, Ill./Orlando, Fla.); No. 27 Jessica Pegula (Buffalo, N.Y.); No. 36 Alison Riske (Pittsburgh, Pa.); No. 42 Shelby Rogers (Charleston, S.C.); No. 44 Danielle Collins (St. Petersburg, Fla.); No. 70 Sloane Stephens (Plantation, Fla.); No. 71 Ann Li (King of Prussia, Pa.); No. 76 Bernarda Pera (Tenafly, N.J.); No. 78 Madison Brengle (Dover, Del.); No. 84 Amanda Anisimova (Aventura, Fla.); No. 95 Lauren Davis (Gates Mills, Ohio); and No. 100 Christina McHale (Teaneck, N.J.).

The July 19 edition of the WTA rankings was used to determine the US Open main draw entry list. Seeds will be determined and announced closer to the start of the event.

The 2021 US Open will mark the culmination of the US Open Series, the North American summer season of nine WTA and ATP Tour events that began last week in Newport, R.I..