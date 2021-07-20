Mifel Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/21/21

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Top seed Cameron Norrie of Britain takes on Elias Ymer of Sweden.



Mifel Open
Los Cabos, Mexico
July 19 – 24 2021

$694,655

Mexico’s Summer Showcase
This hard-court tournament debuted in 2016, with Ivo Karlovic taking home the inaugural title. The event showcases the unique natural beauty of one of Mexico’s most important tourist destinations. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman won the ATP 250 trophy on his tournament debut in 2019.

Singles Draw
Doubles Draw
