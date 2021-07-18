Don't Miss
Matt Reid Withdraws from Newport After Covid-19 Positive Test
- Updated: July 18, 2021
Reid was forced to withdrawal from Newport after testing positive for COVID-19.
Reid’s positive test ends his grass portion of the season. He’ll follow the proper protocols before likely returning to competitive play near the end of July.
