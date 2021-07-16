Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Monfils – Wedding Photos

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tennis’ favorite couple tied the knot on Friday, 16 July in Geneva – and in classic G.E.M.S. Life style, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina took to social media to celebrate. Check out the photos here!