Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21

No. 7-seeded Nina Stojanovic takes on American Grace Min at the Livesport Prague Open. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ





Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, July 14th: click here 


No. 5-seeded Caroline Garcia takes the court in Lausanne on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, July 14th: click here

Top-seeded Yulia Putintseva plays Ana Konjuh at the Hungarian Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT



Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, July 14th click here 