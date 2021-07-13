10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.



Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th: click here 


Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th: click here




Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.


Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238

Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th click here 