Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/13/21
- Updated: July 13, 2021
Livesport Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th: click here
Ladies Open Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th: click here
Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest, Hungary
June 12-July 18th, 2021
$235,238
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Draws: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, July 13th : click here