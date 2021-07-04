- Tennis News from London • UPDATE ON CAPACITY FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021
- Updated: July 4, 2021
Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government’s Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No.1 Court will feature 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre Court also at 100% capacity for the Semi-Finals and Finals. This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. The capacity of Centre Court is 14,979, and the capacity of No.1 Court is 12,345. Capacity across the rest of the Grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play. Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their COVID-status on arrival, and are asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place. Details on ticket availability can be found at wimbledon.com/2021tickets.