Don't Miss
- On ☁ Releases THE ROGER Pro: Available Now Through Application Process
- Wimbledon Women’s Wrap: Ajla Tomljanovic Speaks for All of us in Tennis in Dramatic, Controversial Win Over Jelena Ostapenko – 10sBalls.com
- Federer Defeats Norrie to Reach Week Two at Wimbledon • Medvedev Beats Cilic
- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for Manic Monday 7/5/21
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 6 Starring Federer, Gauff, Kerber and More!
- Andy Murray Takes a Pasting From Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon but he is not Done Yet
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for Day 6 at Wimbledon, Including Federer, Felix, and Kyrgios
- Mix of Usual Suspects (Djokovic) and New Blood (Korda) into Wimbledon Second Week
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 5 Starring Murray, Sabalenka, Shapovalov and More!
- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/3/21
- Federer Picks up the Pace to Reach Wimbledon Third Round, Fritz Also Wins Again
- Mineralgia Pain Relief Cream is Great! Yes, The Team @10sBalls All Tried it
- 10sBalls | Tennis Shares Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 5 at Wimbledon, including Murray vs. Shapovalov
- Wimbledon Photo Gallery Day 4 Starring Barty, Federer, Kerber and More!
- Indian Wells California • BNP Paribas Open To Take Place October 4 – 17, 2021
On ☁ Releases THE ROGER Pro: Available Now Through Application Process
-
- Updated: July 4, 2021
THE ROGER Pro, the first-ever On performance tennis shoe developed in the On Lab by Roger Federer is available in very limited numbers. This pre-release is for Roger’s fans and true tennis fans.
Fan’s can apply before July 9 for a chance of getting their hands on the first batch.
Two years in the making. The original inspiration for THE ROGER sneaker collection.
Proven in pro competition. And now ready to test on tennis courts around the world. Click here to apply for the first release: https://theroger.com/en/