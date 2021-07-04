On ☁ Releases THE ROGER Pro: Available Now Through Application Process

THE ROGER Pro, the first-ever On performance tennis shoe developed in the On Lab by Roger Federer is available in very limited numbers. This pre-release is for Roger’s fans and true tennis fans.



Fan’s can apply before July 9 for a chance of getting their hands on the first batch.

Two years in the making. The original inspiration for THE ROGER sneaker collection.

Proven in pro competition. And now ready to test on tennis courts around the world. Click here to apply for the first release: https://theroger.com/en/