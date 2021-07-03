Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for Manic Monday 7/5/21

Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff faces former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in a Manic Monday blockbuster on Centre Court. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO









The Championships Wimbledon

SW19, Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 28-July 11th, 2021

£35,016,000

The 134th Championships Wimbledon

The grass-court Grand Slam returns in full glory this month. The 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic marking the first time in 75 years The Championships were not contested. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam, is defending men’s champion. Simona Halep, who swept Serena Williams in the 2019 final, is defending ladies’ champion. Five-time former Wimbledon champion champion Venus Williams and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray are among the prominent wild cards in the field. The All England Club awarded a total of £38 million in prize money to competitors at The Championships, 2019. This year, the total prize money is £35,016,000.

Singles Draw

Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: click here

Ladies’ Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: click here

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: click here

Mixed Doubles Draw: click here

Completed Qualifying Draws

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, July 5th: click here



