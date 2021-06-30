- Wimbledon Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/1/21
Sergio Tacchini Designs the Goran Ivanišević “People’s Monday T-Shirt”
- Updated: June 30, 2021
The people’s champion now has a commemorative t-shirt in his honor.
Sergio Tacchini proudly presents the “People’s Monday T-Shirt,” celebrating the 20th anniversary of Croatian tennis champion Goran Ivanišević’s renowned wildcard win at Wimbledon in 2001. The t-shirt is now available at www.sergiotacchini.com.
A three-time runner-up at the Wimbledon finals in previous years, Ivanišević entered the 2001 tournament on a wildcard at age 29.
After battling his way to the finals, Ivanišević’s Sunday match against Patrick Rafter was postponed to Monday, due to rain. Dubbed “People’s Monday,” tickets were offered to 10,000 fans on a first come, first served basis. Ivanišević went on to defeat Rafter, becoming the only player to hold a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon as a wildcard.
Commemorating the historic event, the “People’s Monday T-Shirt” features a “Goran 20” print at the front and “Ivanišević / Peoples Monday / July 9 2001” print at the back.
The limited-edition tee also coincides with Wimbledon 2021 and Ivanišević’s forthcoming induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Now retired, Ivanišević currently coaches Novak Djokovic and remains sponsored by Sergio Tacchini.
The “People’s Monday T-Shirt” is available exclusively at sergiotacchini.com for $38.