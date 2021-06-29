- Roger Federer Foundation – Christie’s Auction House Prices and Current Roger Federer Online Auction – All Benefits a Great Cause
Roger Federer Foundation – Christie’s Auction House Prices and Current Roger Federer Online Auction – All Benefits a Great Cause
- Updated: June 29, 2021
I believe in the power of people. They might only need some initial empowerment. We know that a good education empowers children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands and play an active part in shaping it. And we trust in the best will of parents that they want to ensure the best possible opportunities for their children. For more than 17 years my Foundation has therefore been committed to enable parents and local communities in providing these children with the opportunity for a good education. We have reached almost two million children by today – Roger Federer
The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation
– https://www.christies.com/en/auction/the-roger-federer-collection-sold-to-benefit-the-rf-foundation-the-live-auction-20032-cks/?salenumber=20032&saleroomcode=CKS&SitecoreGUID=%7b775BC606-F5F6-4646-AF39-25EC28C85B4B%7d§ionName=auctions_Nav
This auction held in London closed on June 23, 2021 and Roger Federer’s memorabilia raised more than £1.3 million for the Roger Federer Foundation. All the tennis fans should definitely take advantage of the current open Christie’s Auction, which is online only – over 300 items/lots and also in benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation!
An online auction will remain open through 14 July – Go Check It Out and Start Bidding.
https://onlineonly.christies.com/s/roger-federer-collection-sold-benefit-rf-foundation-online-auction/lots/2030