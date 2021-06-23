10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Columnists / Lovey's Lobs / Queens Tennis 2021 • A Postcard From The Racket Stringers

Queens Tennis 2021 • A Postcard From The Racket Stringers

﻿
Here they are. A great team led by the world-famous Roger Dalton (front right), his protege since he was a kid is Chris whose the chap with the beard. Not sure how many rackets they strung this year. But a great crew. 

From Roger:

From The Queen’s tournament. We are now working on behalf of Dunlop, we were not in the player’s lounge due to Covid bubbles, but with a nice view over the grounds where the umpires were in previous years. It’s finals day. Yay. 

We are now settled down to watch Cam Norrie vs. Berrettini. 