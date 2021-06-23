Don't Miss
Queens Tennis 2021 • A Postcard From The Racket Stringers
-
- Updated: June 23, 2021
Here they are. A great team led by the world-famous Roger Dalton (front right), his protege since he was a kid is Chris whose the chap with the beard. Not sure how many rackets they strung this year. But a great crew.
From Roger:
From The Queen’s tournament. We are now working on behalf of Dunlop, we were not in the player’s lounge due to Covid bubbles, but with a nice view over the grounds where the umpires were in previous years. It’s finals day. Yay.
We are now settled down to watch Cam Norrie vs. Berrettini.
