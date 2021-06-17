US Open To Host Full 100% Crowd Capacity, Tickets On Sale July 15th

Dominic Thiem edged Alexander Zverev in the 2020 US Open final. Photo credit: EPA

The 2021 US Open will host 100 percent full crowd capacity.

The USTA announced the Flushing Meadows major, which begins on August 30th, will be the first Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 Australian Open to host full crowds.

Last year, the US Open did not host fans due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The USTA announced US Open tickets will go on sale on July 15th at noon Eastern time. Presale tickets are available exclusively for American Express card members beginning Monday, July 12th at 9 a.m. and ending Wednesday, July 14th at 8 p.m.

“We’re excited that we will be able to welcome back fans at 100% capacity for the 2021 US Open!” the USTA said in announcing ticket sales.

The 2019 US Open set an all-time attendance record with 737,872 attending the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the two weeks of the main draw. The 2019 US Open saw Arthur Ashe Stadium sell out 23 of 24 sessions.

