Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/18/21
- Updated: June 17, 2021
Bett1 Open Berlin
Berlin, Germany
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530
Former Wimbledon Champions Headline Berlin Field
Former Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza headline the field for the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, former US Open finalist Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic and Alize Cornet are among the contenders in the strong 32-player field
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, June 18th: click here