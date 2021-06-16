Don't Miss
- Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
- Beer For Breakfast • Watching Roger Federer From Halle
- Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
- Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
- French Open Semifinal is the Most-Watched Match in Tennis Channel History
- Andy Murray, Venus Williams Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
- Photo Gallery from the Bett1 Open WTA 500 Tennis Tournament in Berlin
- Ricky’s • 10sBalls Picks for the Halle Second Round: Roger Federer vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Says His Grandmother Passed Away Before French Open Final
- Viking Classic Birmingham Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/16/21
- Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/16/21
- Halle Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/16/21
- The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic Returns as part of Champions Series Tennis
- Roger Federer off to Winning Start in Halle, Tsitsipas Withdraws and Medvedev Crashes Out
Bett1 Open Berlin Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/17/21
-
- Updated: June 16, 2021
Bett1 Open Berlin
Berlin, Germany
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530
Former Wimbledon Champions Headline Berlin Field
Former Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza headline the field for the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, former US Open finalist Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic and Alize Cornet are among the contenders in the strong 32-player field
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, June 17th: click here