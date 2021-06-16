10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Columnists / Lovey's Lobs / Beer For Breakfast • Watching Roger Federer From Halle

Beer For Breakfast • Watching Roger Federer From Halle

Ten-time Halle champion Roger Federer fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Noventi Open round of 16. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

﻿It’s kind of funny watching tennis from home on TV because of Covid-19. It’s 6:30 in the morning and I’m drinking a beer  while watching Roger go out to the talented Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada. 

🍺

Beer brand – Stella for old Queens Club in a Heineken half pint glass. 

The match wasn’t really “stressful” to watch, it was just a straight forward match. No drama. All respect for the GOAT and a future ATP number one in young  Felix. 

What else is up? Queens looks beautiful in its cinch colors. What is cinch? It’s a buy your car online service. It’s the future. It’s here now. The courts look amazing. The grounds crew there is totally professional. 

Twenty-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime shares an August 8th birthday with his tennis hero Roger Federer. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Oh, and  Sir Andy Murray thrilled the club yesterday. He beat the mercurial Benoit Paire in straight sets. He got quite emotional after the match. He explained that he just loves to compete. At least 3 generations of sports champions. A family of great sportsmen and sports ladies. Andy’s wife, mum, and always the famous Grandma Shirley. 

At Queens they have a spot they get the player as they exit the court to do an interview… that’s always tough. Those right on court interviews. Emotions are always surging.  

Wimbledon has given Andy a wild card which was expected. Wimbledon still hasn’t announced its final plans because they are waiting for government direction to numbers of fans allowed in daily. 

No night sessions at Wimbledon. Why? Simple. It’s a civilized event. Not a greedy event putting elite athletes on court just before midnight?  They just play till you can barely see the ball… we love grass tennis. 

Tennis was meant to be played on grass and maybe some clay. But hard courts? Our least favorite surface. Too much impact on every part of your body. 

The Day is starting and the beer is buzzing. Sure wish I was at Queens with the team. I dream about their pitchers of Pimms. 