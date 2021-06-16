Beer For Breakfast • Watching Roger Federer From Halle

Ten-time Halle champion Roger Federer fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Noventi Open round of 16. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

﻿It’s kind of funny watching tennis from home on TV because of Covid-19. It’s 6:30 in the morning and I’m drinking a beer while watching Roger go out to the talented Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada.

Beer brand – Stella for old Queens Club in a Heineken half pint glass.

The match wasn’t really “stressful” to watch, it was just a straight forward match. No drama. All respect for the GOAT and a future ATP number one in young Felix.

What else is up? Queens looks beautiful in its cinch colors. What is cinch? It’s a buy your car online service. It’s the future. It’s here now. The courts look amazing. The grounds crew there is totally professional.

Twenty-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime shares an August 8th birthday with his tennis hero Roger Federer. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH