The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic Returns as part of Champions Series Tennis

The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its ninth anniversary this September with a bit of a twist.



This year’s event, planned for Monday, September 13, 2021, will be part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour, with participants playing for a $25,000 first-prize pay check. The annual celebration of The Greenbrier’s rich tennis tradition will include four men’s superstars, with a pair of semifinals and a final all taking place in the intimate and picturesque setting of Center Court at Creekside Stadium.



The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will be the finale of a grand Salute to Heroes Weekend at The Greenbrier, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States. More details on the weekend will be released at a later date.



The 2021 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will feature 2003 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, former world No. 2 Tommy Haas, former world No. 4 James Blake and 2006 Australian Open runner-up Champions Series Tennis debutant Marcos Baghdatis. Champions Series Tennis is the North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30. Each event features two one-set semifinal matches followed by a one-set championship match. The winner will earn the $25,000 paycheck.



Tickets start at $30 and are now on sale at store.greenbrier.com.

VIP packages, including play-with-the-pros and backstage opportunities are available at ChampionsSeriesTennis.com. Proceeds for the event will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.



The schedule for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic on September 13 will run as follows (subject to change):



11:00am — Clinic featuring Tommy Haas and Marcos Baghdatis

12:00pm — Clinic featuring Andy Roddick and James Blake

1:00pm — Player Party Brunch Q&A (All Players)

2:00pm — Backstage Experience (Meet & Greet with all players)

2:30pm — Semifinal (Haas vs. Blake)

3:30pm — Semifinal (Roddick vs. Baghdatis)

4:30pm — Final (Winners of semifinals)