Stefanos Tsitsipas Says His Grandmother Passed Away Before French Open Final

- Updated: June 15, 2021
French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother passed away just before he played the men’s singles final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.
Tsitsipas posted on social media that his “very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life” five minutes before he entered Court Philippe Chatrier Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match.
The 22-year-old from Greece lost to world No. 1 Djokovic 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
He thanked her for raising his father and called her a “wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.”
Tsitsipas continued: “It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream.
“I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her.”