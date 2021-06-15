Queen’s Club London Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/16/21

- Photo Gallery from the Bett1 Open WTA 500 Tennis Tournament in Berlin
-
- Updated: June 15, 2021
London/Queen’s Club cinch Championships
London, Great Britain
June 14-20, 2021
Prize Money: €1,290,135
Queen’s Club cinch Championships Launch Toward Wimbledon
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 16th: click here