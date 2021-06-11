- 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Announces “The Dreddy” to be Awarded to Dustin Brown • For Showmanship|Sportsmanship|Shotmaking
- Tennis Master Coach Sven Groeneveld’s Photos From Lyon
- Roland Garros • French Open Photo Gallery Day 12 Starring Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova, Sakkari and More!
- Paris Tennis Friday • Rafa Nadal to Play Nole Djokovic For a Spot in French Open Finals 2021
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/11/21
- Nadal and Djokovic Win Quarterfinal Matches in Four Sets to Set up Nadal vs. Djokovic Showdown
- Roland Garros • French Open Photo Gallery Day 11 Starring Djokovic, Nadal, Gauff, Sakkari and More!
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/10/21
- Zverev Cruises, Tsitsipas Takes Down Medvedev to Reach French Open Tennis 2021 Semifinals
- Roland Garros • French Open Photo Gallery Day 10 Starring Zverev, Badosa, Zidansek and More!
- Genie Bouchard Recovering From Shoulder Surgery
- Djokovic and Nadal Tested by Italian Teenagers, but Move One Step Closer to Semifinal Showdown
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for Day 11 of the French Open • Nadal vs. Schwartzman and Djokovic vs. Berrettini
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 6/9/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for Day 10 of the French Open, Including Medvedev vs. Tsitsipas
10sBalls • TennisBalls • Announces “The Dreddy” to be Awarded to Dustin Brown • For Showmanship|Sportsmanship|Shotmaking
-
- Updated: June 11, 2021
“The Dreddy”, came about in the past few months. Maybe during the pandemic. We made a list of some of the players we really missed seeing hitting a ball.
Yes, Dreddy was everyone’s top pick.
Maybe you’ve seen his style and shotmaking. Master coach Sven Groeneveld says, “He is ‘the artist.” Yes, Sven is in charge of connecting Dustin with his gorgeous silver tray that’s at the engravers as we write this article.
Dustin, we’ve never met you but we truly applaud you. You are amazing. We especially love watching you on grass. You and RF should have lifetime W.C. on any and all grass courts events. Especially Wimbledon!
We are looking in Greg Sharko’s media guide. It seems your highest ATP singles ranking was 64 on October 10, 2016 and you were in ATP top 100 for 3 years.
We see some of your links or social media • to follow this talented athlete.
Twitter: @dreddytennis
Facebook: Dustin Brown Tennis (https://www.facebook.com/DreddyTennis?refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&_rdr)
Instagram: dreddy_ja
Big Congrats to you! And yes. You get to choose the next honoree of the “Dreddy” • You make tennis a better sport. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Be proud.
Editors Note • My favorite Dreddy Match. Easy. Wimbledon, pick a match… there was Rafa he beat in 2013 • and beating Lleyton Hewitt twice. 2013 and 2015. All amazing moments of great success… no one can ever forget those awesome matches and shotmaking. (LJ)