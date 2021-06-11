10sBalls • TennisBalls • Announces “The Dreddy” to be Awarded to Dustin Brown • For Showmanship|Sportsmanship|Shotmaking





“The Dreddy”, came about in the past few months. Maybe during the pandemic. We made a list of some of the players we really missed seeing hitting a ball.



Yes, Dreddy was everyone’s top pick.



Maybe you’ve seen his style and shotmaking. Master coach Sven Groeneveld says, “He is ‘the artist.” Yes, Sven is in charge of connecting Dustin with his gorgeous silver tray that’s at the engravers as we write this article.



Dustin, we’ve never met you but we truly applaud you. You are amazing. We especially love watching you on grass. You and RF should have lifetime W.C. on any and all grass courts events. Especially Wimbledon!





We are looking in Greg Sharko’s media guide. It seems your highest ATP singles ranking was 64 on October 10, 2016 and you were in ATP top 100 for 3 years.



We see some of your links or social media • to follow this talented athlete.



Twitter: @dreddytennis



Facebook: Dustin Brown Tennis (https://www.facebook.com/DreddyTennis?refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&_rdr)

Instagram: dreddy_ja



Big Congrats to you! And yes. You get to choose the next honoree of the “Dreddy” • You make tennis a better sport. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Be proud.

Editors Note • My favorite Dreddy Match. Easy. Wimbledon, pick a match… there was Rafa he beat in 2013 • and beating Lleyton Hewitt twice. 2013 and 2015. All amazing moments of great success… no one can ever forget those awesome matches and shotmaking. (LJ)