Genie Bouchard Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Genie Bouchard underwent right shoulder surgery in New York City last week. Photo credit: Genie Bouchard Instagram.

Genie Bouchard is recovering from shoulder surgery and gearing up for a “tough road of rehab” with high spirits.

Former world No. 5 Bouchard announced she underwent right shoulder surgery in New York City last week.

In an Instagram post, Bouchard said she’s been suffering from shoulder pain since last fall. After extensive attempts at rehab, Bouchard underwent surgery last week.

“This past March, I tore my subscapularis in my first round match in Guadalajara,” Bouchard said. “Since then, I have tried every form of conservative treatment and rehab known to man, to no avail.

“So last week, I pulled the trigger and had arthroscopic surgery. Doc says everything went great. I have a tough road of rehab ahead of me, but my spirits are high and I will work hard to get back to the job that I love.”

The 27-year-old Canadian has posted a 5-4 record this season and is currently ranked No. 117. Bouchard has reached two Tour-level finals—in Istanbul and Guadalajara—in her last five WTA main-draw appearances.

Bouchard’s last Grand Slam main-draw appearance came at Roland Garros last fall where she reached the third round bowing to eventual-champion Iga Swiatek.