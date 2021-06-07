Ricky’s Preview and Picks for Day 10 of the French Open, Including Medvedev vs. Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

By Ricky Dimon

It’s the first installment of 2021 French Open quarterfinal action on Tuesday at Roland Garros. The schedule is headlined by a night-session showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, which will be played behind closed doors since the 9:00 pm French curfew will not be lifted until Wednesday. Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are also taking the court.



Ricky previews the two men’s matches and makes his predictions.



(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. (2) Daniil Medvedev



Like everyone else, I didn’t think Medvedev would make it to the quarterfinals. And if I was told he did, I wouldn’t think it would be in impressive enough fashion for him to be considered a legitimate threat to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, or even Stefanos Tsitsipas. But fast forward a little more than a week and that is the case now. Previously winless all time at Roland Garros (0-4), Medvedev has dropped only one set through four rounds.



That being said, Tsitsipas is a massive step up in competition from Alexander Bublik, Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, and Cristian Garin. Paul is a decent clay-courter, Garin is a very good clay-courter, Tsitsipas is one of the best clay-courters on tour. Medvedev is…an improved clay-courter. Tsitsipas trailed John Isner by a set in round three, and since then the Greek has reeled off six consecutive sets while looking every bit like a serious title contender. Medvedev is playing well enough to turn the latest chapter in one of tennis’ most fun rivalries into an interesting contest, but on this surface I’m just not prepared to pick him to beat one of the world’s best.



Pick: Tsitsipas in 4

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT





(6) Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Zverev and Davidovich Fokina will be facing each other for the third time in their careers. The German leads the head-to-head series 2-0 and is 5-0 in total sets. Their only previous Grand Slam meeting came last summer at the U.S. Open, where Zverev cruised 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.



Can clay help ADF turn the tide? Maybe, because he is probably at his best on this surface. Of course, Zverev has enjoyed plenty of success on the slow stuff. More important than the surface is the fact that Davidovich Fokina has played nine sets in his last two matches. Zverev, on the other hand, has won 12 sets in a row since dropping his first two of the tournament to Oscar Otte. There is no reason to think that the Spaniard can be especially competitive on Tuesday.

]Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his fourth round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT





Pick: Zverev in 3







Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.