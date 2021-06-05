Roland Garros • American no. 1 Taylor Fritz to Have Surgery for Torn Meniscus

Taylor Fritz will have surgery for a knee injury sustained in Thursday’s second-round loss to Germany’s Dominik Koepfer at the French Open.

Fritz took to social media with the news.

“Hey guys obviously a lot of you saw that I had to leave the court in a wheelchair yesterday…

I came down from a forehand on match point and heard a pop in my knee, after that I could barely limp my way to the net to shake hands and when I tried to stand back up I wasn’t able to, I didn’t want to worry everybody by having to get wheeled off but I don’t think there was any other way. I had high hopes for RG this year so it sucks to go out in the 2nd round, and it’s even worst to leave injured. After getting scanned there’s good news and bad news.

Bad news being I tore my meniscus and need surgery. The good news being that of all the knee tears this will be the quickest and easiest recovery. My recovery will be 100% and there’s a good chance I can be back in time for Wimbledon. That’s where all my focus is going towards until then, rehabbing and making sure I’m healthy and back out as soon as I safely can be. Thank you everyone for the kind words and support since the incident, I’m sorry for worrying you all, il be back stronger soon.”