- Novak Djokovic Triumphs on Home Soil for Third Time, Korda Captures First Title of His Career
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 5/30/21
- Big 3 Party in the Same Half: Djokovic, Nadal, Federer All up Top in French Open Draw
- Playing The Media Game And Why Naomi Osaka Has Got it so Wrong
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Single Draws
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Nicolas Mejia • Tennis | 10sBalls
- World Team Tennis 2021 Season Ticket Packages on Sale • Entire Event to be Held at The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- American Kids Get Fit • U.S. Tennis • PARTNERS WITH “PHIT AMERICA” TO GET Kids Playing , Moving, and Healthy
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Singles Draws Announced and Order Of Play for 5/28/21
- ATP and WTA Tennis Stars Set to Play in Cincinnati • August 14-22
- Naomi Osaka Tennis Star Statement • She Says NO Interviews
- Roland Garros Qualifying • French Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/27/21
- Tennis, Tennis, and More Tennis • Check Out Tennis On Tennis Channel and It’s New App
- Roland Garros Qualifying Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/26/21
- Tennis Channel Will be Live in Paris As Roland Garros Features Night Sessions for First Time
Novak Djokovic Triumphs on Home Soil for Third Time, Korda Captures First Title of His Career
-
- Updated: May 30, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
Novak Djokovic triumphed for the third time on home soil when he defeated qualifier Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 in the Belgrade Open final on Saturday afternoon. Djokovic, who last lifted a trophy at home in Serbia 10 years ago, got the job done after one hour and 28 minutes.
The world No. 1 was broken an alarming four times throughout the match, but he made up for it with six breaks of his own.
“It’s been a while since I last played (a final) here in front of the crowd,” Djokovic reflected. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be holding the trophy again after 10 years. It couldn’t be a better leadup to Roland Garros. It was great that I got to spend the week before Roland Garros here and play some great tennis.”
Molcan, ranked 255th, had never won a main-tour match prior to this week.
“I will try to enjoy the second place (finish) for the next (few) days,” the 23-year-old Czech commented.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda was even more dominant at the Emilia-Romagna Open than Djokovic was in Belgrade. Korda did not drop a single set all week or even get pushed to a tiebreaker. The 20-year-old American capped off his impressive run with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Marco Cecchinato on Saturday afternoon.
It is Korda’s first career ATP title in his second final (lost to Hubert Hurkacz earlier this season in Delray Beach).
“This is something that I’ve dreamed of,” the world No. 63 noted. “I really
thought I was going to get it done in Delray Beach [earlier this year], and I
was a little heartbroken. But I stayed positive, even with such a bad first
part of the clay-court season. I took a couple of days off, recharged my
batteries, and had a really good practice week in Prague with my dad and my
coach. I came back hungrier, and I’m playing some really good tennis now.”
Both Djokovic and Korda will now take their talents to the French Open. Djokovic is in the same half as Rafael Nadal, while Korda could run into Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.