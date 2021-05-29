- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 5/30/21
- Big 3 Party in the Same Half: Djokovic, Nadal, Federer All up Top in French Open Draw
- Playing The Media Game And Why Naomi Osaka Has Got it so Wrong
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Single Draws
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Nicolas Mejia • Tennis | 10sBalls
- World Team Tennis 2021 Season Ticket Packages on Sale • Entire Event to be Held at The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- American Kids Get Fit • U.S. Tennis • PARTNERS WITH “PHIT AMERICA” TO GET Kids Playing , Moving, and Healthy
- Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Singles Draws Announced and Order Of Play for 5/28/21
- ATP and WTA Tennis Stars Set to Play in Cincinnati • August 14-22
- Naomi Osaka Tennis Star Statement • She Says NO Interviews
- Roland Garros Qualifying • French Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/27/21
- Tennis, Tennis, and More Tennis • Check Out Tennis On Tennis Channel and It’s New App
- Roland Garros Qualifying Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/26/21
- Tennis Channel Will be Live in Paris As Roland Garros Features Night Sessions for First Time
- Tennis Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Joins Slinger Bag’s Brand Ambassador Program
Roland Garros • French Open Tennis Updated Draws and Order of Play for 5/30/21
-
- Updated: May 29, 2021
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 24 – June 13, 2021
Tennis Heroes Grace Roland Garros Clay Courts
Roland Garros was the first Grand Slam tournament to join the “Open” era in 1968, and since then many tennis greats have graced the famous clay courts, including Björn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Home fans will never forget 1983, the year Yannick Noah became the first, and so far only Frenchman to win the singles title. In 2020, Nadal became the first player in tennis history to win 13 titles at the same Grand Slam championship when he swept Novak Djokovic to capture his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title in Paris. Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin in the 2020 Roland Garros women’s final to capture her maiden major without surrendering a set. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 women’s champion, returns to Roland Garros this year. Stuttgart champion Barty missed the 2020 French Open due to the pandemic.
Men’s Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Ladies’ Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, May 30th: click here