ATP and WTA Tennis Stars Set to Play in Cincinnati • August 14-22.

Full Capacity Planned for 2021 Western & Southern Open Tennis

epa08634603 Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Rookwood Cup trophy after defeating Milos Raonic of Canada during their Men’s finals match at the Western and Southern Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Western & Southern Open has announced plans to operate at full capacity for spectators when the tournament is held Aug. 14-22.

All tickets, including full series, mini-plans, single session and hospitality packages, will go on sale on Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Information about available tickets can be found at https://www.wsopen.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

“In keeping with the guidance from local government officials, we are eager to welcome fans back to the Western & Southern Open,” said Tournament Chief Operating Officer Katie Haas. “The fans bring so much energy and excitement to our event, and we dearly missed them last year. We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year’s tournament.”

To help expedite their ticket purchase, fans are encouraged to visit the Western & Southern Open Account Manager (https://am.ticketmaster.com/cinatp/?intloc=headernavsub#/) to either create an account or confirm their log in details prior to tickets becoming available for purchase on June 3. Anyone who has previously purchased Western & Southern Open tickets directly from the tournament or bought tickets for any event from Ticketmaster will already have an account. Anyone having difficulty with the Account Manager process is encouraged to e-mail tickets@cincytennis.com for assistance.

Full series ticket holders who have already made a deposit for their 2021 tickets will be contacted directly by e-mail to complete their payment.

Any necessary protocols for the health and safety of all attendees may be established by the tournament in concert with local authorities at any point prior to or during the event.

New in 2021, the event will move to a fully digital ticket operation which will allow for quick entry to the venue as well as easy transfer of tickets to family, friends and clients. Patrons will be able to access their tickets through the Western & Southern Open App. The transition to digital ticketing will have no impact on the process to purchase tickets when they go on sale June 3.

In addition, the entire venue will be cashless, with on-site transactions to be made with credit or debit cards. Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available at the venue.

The 2020 Western & Southern Open, which was held in New York City due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, was won by Victoria Azarenka and Novak Djokovic in singles while the doubles titles were won by team of Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs as well as the duo of Pablo Carreño Busta and Alex de Minaur. Held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, the Western & Southern Open is part of the US Open Series.