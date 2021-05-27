American Kids Get Fit • U.S. Tennis • PARTNERS WITH “PHIT AMERICA” TO GET Kids Playing , Moving, and Healthy

The USTA today announced a partnership with PHIT America, a national charity focused on improving the physical and mental health of children in the U.S., by providing increased physical activity programs. As part of the partnership, the USTA will be the Presenting Sponsor of the new PHIT America “Play Tennis” program, designed to provide free tennis curriculum and youth equipment to after-school and out-of-school programs.

For schools with the PHIT America’s AMPED incentivized running/walking program, the Play Tennis program introduces school children to the basics of tennis in a fun, personalized approach within the school environment. This program will put kids on a pathway to be active and healthy for life.

“Tennis delivers a wide variety of benefits for kids, and most importantly it’s a great way to stay active and healthy,” said Michael Dowse, USTA CEO. “We have made tremendous inroads in growing tennis in schools across the country. To be able to continue the partnership with PHIT America and the new Play Tennis program will allow the USTA to make the sport of tennis more accessible for more kids across the country.”

“We are excited to partner with the USTA to help increase our efforts at PHIT America on the importance of kids fitness and mental health,” said Jim Baugh, founder PHIT America. “Our programs work, and to date, we have introduced over half a million kids to regular physical activity in schools through those programs. Together with the USTA, we are building new opportunities for the tennis pathway and getting kids active to learn the great sport of tennis for lifelong health.”

Schools can apply for these free programs at Tennis.PHITAmerica.org.