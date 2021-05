Naomi Osaka Tennis Star Statement • She Says NO Interviews

Naomi Osaka of Japan took to social media to announce that she would not be conducting any press interviews during the French Open. Osaka cited that the media has no regard for player’s mental health stating, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women’s singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI