- Roland Garros Qualifying Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/25/21
- Federer: One Last Huge Opportunity
- Denis Shapovalov Withdraws from Roland Garros
- Roland Garros Qualifying Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/24/21
- Belgian Tennis Star Kirsten “Flipper” Flipkens Pulls Out of Paris • French Open • Roland Garros
- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/23/21
- Geneva Open Finals Photo Gallery: Casper Ruud Tops Denis Shapovalov
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Ellen Perez • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21
- Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/22/21
- World TeamTennis Returns to Play at Indian Wells in November
- Geneva Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/21/21
- Lyon Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/21/21
- World TeamTennis to Host 2021 Season in November at Indian Wells
- BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Will Be Played in October
Roland Garros Qualifying Tennis Draws and Order Of Play for 5/25/21
-
- Updated: May 24, 2021
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 24 – June 13, 2021
Tennis Heroes Grace Roland Garros Clay Courts
Roland Garros was the first Grand Slam tournament to join the “Open” era in 1968, and since then many tennis greats have graced the famous clay courts, including Björn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Home fans will never forget 1983, the year Yannick Noah became the first, and so far only Frenchman to win the singles title. In 2020, Nadal became the first player in tennis history to win 13 titles at the same Grand Slam championship when he swept Novak Djokovic to capture his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title in Paris. Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin in the 2020 Roland Garros women’s final to capture her maiden major without surrendering a set. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 women’s champion, returns to Roland Garros this year. Stuttgart champion Barty missed the 2020 French Open due to the pandemic.
Men’s Draw
Qualifying singles: click here
Ladies’ Draw
Qualifying singles: click here
Order of Play: click here