Denis Shapovalov Withdraws from Roland Garros

Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from Roland Garros to rest a sore left shoulder. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Denis Shapovalov’s first clay-court final may be his last red clay match of the season.

The 14th-ranked Canadian withdrew from Roland Garros to rest his sore left shoulder.

“I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from Roland Garros,” Shapovalov posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros.

The 2020 US Open quarterfinalist owns a 2-3 lifetime record in Paris reaching the second round in his 2018 debut and again last fall.

Roland Garros main-draw action begins on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov has played some of his best clay-court tennis in recent weeks.

The left-handed Canadian tested Rafael Nadal to a third-set tiebreaker in the Rome round of 16 and backed up that result with his run to the Geneva Open final, falling to Casper Ruud 7-6(6), 6-4 on Saturday.